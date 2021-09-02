Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys 622 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,967 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 13.3% in the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 738,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $85,606,000 after buying an additional 311,752 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 726,255 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $84,195,000 after acquiring an additional 80,969 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 16.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 75,744 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 14.6% in the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 178,483 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $20,692,000 after purchasing an additional 22,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded up $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $128.77. 55,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,871. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.06. The stock has a market cap of $228.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.66. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $100.34 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 184,025 shares of company stock valued at $22,964,818. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.44.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

