Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 64,120 Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 64,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC raised its holdings in Broadmark Realty Capital by 60.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $93,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $111,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 73.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the first quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,551. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.78. Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.46 and a 1 year high of $11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Broadmark Realty Capital had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.31%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRMK. TheStreet raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Broadmark Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadmark Realty Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

Broadmark Realty Capital Company Profile

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

