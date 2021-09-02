Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 8,750 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin by 24.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Redfin by 13.9% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Redfin by 18.6% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in Redfin by 32.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Redfin by 9.2% during the second quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 86,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $51.65. The company had a trading volume of 9,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,524,865. Redfin Co. has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $98.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -206.64 and a beta of 1.87.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $471.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.91 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Redfin Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

RDFN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Redfin from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stephens raised Redfin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Redfin in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.96, for a total transaction of $895,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $256,365.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,622,334.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 154,870 shares of company stock valued at $8,779,188 in the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

