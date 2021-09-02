Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWV) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 743.0% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 10,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Crestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Finally, Red Cedar Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 68,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,334 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.30 on Thursday, hitting $144.63. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,737. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.21 and its 200 day moving average is $141.93. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $82.96 and a 52-week high of $152.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 Value Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th.

