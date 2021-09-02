Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Has $913,000 Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.0% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after buying an additional 6,554 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth approximately $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in McDonald’s by 9.8% during the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $239.08. The stock had a trading volume of 13,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,745,632. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

