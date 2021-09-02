Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Makes New $391,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 54,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 190.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.5% in the second quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 365,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,158,000 after purchasing an additional 93,817 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock remained flat at $$115.93 during trading on Thursday. 44,182 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,860,926. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.02. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.87.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

