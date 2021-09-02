Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bridgewater Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.40. Bridgewater Bancshares posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares will report full year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.53. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bridgewater Bancshares.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 26.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Bridgewater Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

In other Bridgewater Bancshares news, COO Mary Jayne Crocker acquired 4,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,925. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Mark E. Hokanson acquired 6,000 shares of Bridgewater Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 14,920 shares of company stock valued at $373,000 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWB. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 45,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 179.7% during the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BWB traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,928. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day moving average is $16.35. Bridgewater Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $8.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $453.23 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which provides retail and commercial loan and deposit services. It offers deposits, lending, professional services, and business services. The company was founded by Jerry J. Baack and Jeffrey D. Shellberg in 2005 and is headquartered in Bloomington, MN.

