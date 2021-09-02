Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 1,295 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 11.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 180,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 17,871 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 4.1% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 231,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,579,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 23.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 104,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 19,806 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 24.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the first quarter worth about $552,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

NYSE:LEG opened at $48.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $59.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.54.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.87%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Leggett & Platt

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.