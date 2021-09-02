Brinker Capital Investments LLC Buys 2,289 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 15.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,911 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in KB Home were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KBH opened at $43.66 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.81. KB Home has a 1-year low of $30.25 and a 1-year high of $52.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.01.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. KB Home’s payout ratio is presently 19.17%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of KB Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

