Brinker Capital Investments LLC Has $783,000 Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 38.9% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 111,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 31,332 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $7,646,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth approximately $625,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $963,903,000 after purchasing an additional 316,539 shares during the period. Finally, Lipe & Dalton raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 30,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $97.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.00. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.17 and a 1 year high of $98.93.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

