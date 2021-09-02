Brinker Capital Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 9,275 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 20.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 8,223 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Robert Half International by 100.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 267.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 41,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 30,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RHI stock opened at $103.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.04 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. Robert Half International Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.29 and a 1 year high of $104.73.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.38.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

