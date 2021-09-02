Brinker Capital Investments LLC Purchases 542 Shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Elbit Systems were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Elbit Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESLT opened at $145.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.75. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $110.69 and a fifty-two week high of $147.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

