Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 1,209 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,209 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 4,476.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 51,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 235,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 59,431 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 1st quarter valued at $1,502,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 46,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1,113.4% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 29,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,201,000 after purchasing an additional 26,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $333.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $291.58 and its 200-day moving average is $264.14. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $335.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CFO Trac Pham sold 17,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.19, for a total transaction of $4,871,250.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,380,299.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 351,467 shares of company stock worth $110,053,948 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Further Reading: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.