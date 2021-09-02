Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Price Target Raised to $29.00

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BRX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.71.

Get Brixmor Property Group alerts:

NYSE BRX opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.96. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $24.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.71.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). Brixmor Property Group had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In other Brixmor Property Group news, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,490,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $820,400. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 26.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 241,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,887,000 after buying an additional 50,252 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,684,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 25.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 359,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,265,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 109,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Brixmor Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brixmor Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.