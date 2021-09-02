Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.283-$6.509 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.60.

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $171.43 on Thursday. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 36.95 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.69% and a net margin of 10.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 40.64%.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 12,621 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.04, for a total transaction of $2,146,074.84. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 68,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,695,861.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock valued at $8,996,595 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

