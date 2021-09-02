Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total value of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 4.8% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BNL stock opened at $27.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 58.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.09. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

