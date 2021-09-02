Brokerages Anticipate CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Will Post Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.54. CubeSmart posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CubeSmart.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 24.30%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Truist increased their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities raised their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in CubeSmart by 60.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CubeSmart during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CubeSmart by 121.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.54. 1,355,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a 52-week low of $30.96 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.78. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a PE ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.