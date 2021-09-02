Brokerages Anticipate Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.02). Express reported earnings of ($1.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.20). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Express.

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.32. Express had a negative return on equity of 5,411.93% and a negative net margin of 11.49%.

EXPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE EXPR traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 99,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,427,031. Express has a 12-month low of $0.57 and a 12-month high of $13.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82. The company has a market cap of $377.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.50.

In other Express news, CFO Periclis Pericleous sold 31,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $255,519.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 214,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,169.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $249,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 651,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,886,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Express during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 52.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Express Company Profile

Express, Inc engages in the provision of apparel brand for both women and men. It offers apparel and accessories for work, casual, jeanswear, and going-out occasions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

