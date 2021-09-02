Brokerages Anticipate Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) will announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the highest is $0.27. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings per share of $0.14 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 65.76% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MX. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MX traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,832. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $12.31 and a 1 year high of $26.98. The firm has a market cap of $835.19 million, a PE ratio of 2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day moving average is $22.68.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of analog and mixed-signal platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things (IoT) applications, consumer, industrial and automotive applications. It provides a range of standard products to customers worldwide. The company was founded on November 26, 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

