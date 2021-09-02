Brokerages Anticipate MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to Announce $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) to post earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for MGIC Investment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.37. MGIC Investment posted earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that MGIC Investment will report full-year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for MGIC Investment.

Get MGIC Investment alerts:

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $297.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.76 million. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 49.02% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MTG. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.63.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MGIC Investment by 58.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 3.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 30,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 5.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 456,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 1.6% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 125,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,880. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.73. MGIC Investment has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $15.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corp. is a private mortgage insurer that serves lenders throughout the United States, and Puerto Rico. It also provides lenders with underwriting and other services and products related to home mortgage lending through its subsidiaries, such as Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corp. and MGIC Indemnity Corp.

Featured Article: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGIC Investment (MTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGIC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGIC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.