Brokerages Anticipate Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to Post $0.28 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) to report earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ormat Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. Ormat Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ormat Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.56. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $2.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ormat Technologies.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

ORA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.17.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 199.2% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 28,473 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 54,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 47.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 241,916 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,820,000 after purchasing an additional 77,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 239,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,640,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORA traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.16. The stock had a trading volume of 220,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,934. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.31. Ormat Technologies has a 1-year low of $53.44 and a 1-year high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

