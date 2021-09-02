Brokerages Anticipate Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) to Announce $1.09 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Penn Virginia Co. (NASDAQ:PVAC) will announce earnings of $1.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Penn Virginia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.23 and the lowest is $0.86. Penn Virginia reported earnings of $1.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn Virginia will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Penn Virginia.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $124.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.20 million. Penn Virginia had a negative net margin of 111.38% and a positive return on equity of 27.25%.

PVAC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Penn Virginia in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Penn Virginia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Penn Virginia from $25.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penn Virginia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.80.

Shares of PVAC stock opened at $20.15 on Monday. Penn Virginia has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $26.17. The company has a market capitalization of $762.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Penn Virginia by 1,619.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 103,040 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Penn Virginia by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 432,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,218,000 after acquiring an additional 237,692 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corp. is an independent oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It focuses on its Eagle Ford Shale project located in South Texas. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

