Brokerages Anticipate Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Will Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) to announce $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Pitney Bowes’ earnings. Pitney Bowes reported earnings of $0.08 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Pitney Bowes will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pitney Bowes.

Get Pitney Bowes alerts:

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $899.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.46 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 129.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Pitney Bowes stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Pitney Bowes has a 12-month low of $4.74 and a 12-month high of $15.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.19 and a beta of 2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Pitney Bowes by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,902 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pitney Bowes

Pitney Bowes, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of products and solutions in the commerce industry. It operates through the following segments: Global Ecommerce, Presort Services, and SendTech Solutions. The Global Ecommerce segment includes products and services that facilitate domestic retail and ecommerce shipping solutions, including fulfillment and returns, and global cross-border ecommerce transactions.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pitney Bowes (PBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pitney Bowes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pitney Bowes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.