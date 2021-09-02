Brokerages Anticipate Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Will Announce Earnings of -$2.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) to post ($2.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Reata Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($2.17). Reata Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.94) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($8.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.03) to ($8.11). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($9.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.56) to ($8.18). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Reata Pharmaceuticals.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

In other news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 1,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total value of $226,875.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,501. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,498 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. 56.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RETA opened at $111.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

