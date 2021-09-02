Brokerages Anticipate The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.53 billion and the lowest is $2.34 billion. The Williams Companies posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $10.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.64 billion to $10.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.63 billion to $10.74 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Williams Companies.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WMB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

WMB traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 223,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,780,799. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.99. The Williams Companies has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.35. The company has a market cap of $30.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.09%.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

