Brokerages Expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $559.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) to announce sales of $559.01 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Global Management’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $559.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $558.22 million. Apollo Global Management reported sales of $501.02 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Global Management will report full year sales of $2.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Global Management.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $553.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.89.

APO stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.17. The stock had a trading volume of 119,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,220,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $36.35 and a 1-year high of $64.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $55.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Joshua Harris sold 41,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $2,434,835.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.80, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,522,501 shares of company stock worth $148,458,767 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,252,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,197,531,000 after buying an additional 380,654 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,745,000 after buying an additional 3,704,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,072,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $439,885,000 after buying an additional 3,539,101 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,794,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,435,000 after buying an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,150,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,350,000 after buying an additional 4,193,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

