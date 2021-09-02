Brokerages Expect Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Will Announce Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) will report $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.85. Camping World posted earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of $6.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.91 to $6.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $6.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Camping World.

Get Camping World alerts:

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.31. Camping World had a return on equity of 363.49% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Camping World’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Camping World from $42.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research cut shares of Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Camping World from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Camping World from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camping World has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.90.

In related news, CFO Karin L. Bell sold 3,652 shares of Camping World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $153,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 127,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,434. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 45.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Camping World by 145.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,647 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Camping World in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,313,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,118,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,433,000 after buying an additional 486,756 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 132.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 569,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,715,000 after purchasing an additional 324,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Camping World by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 246,478 shares in the last quarter. 41.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $40.72 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Camping World has a 52-week low of $22.60 and a 52-week high of $49.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. This is an increase from Camping World’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.35%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a recreational vehicle (RV) and outdoor retailer. It operates through two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camping World (CWH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.