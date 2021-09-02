Brokerages Expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $541.50 Million

Brokerages forecast that Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) will report sales of $541.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $538.00 million and the highest is $545.00 million. Korn Ferry posted sales of $344.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.20.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Byrne K. Mulrooney sold 7,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $519,067.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,196 shares in the company, valued at $8,172,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 68,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,610. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Korn Ferry during the second quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the first quarter worth about $13,033,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 6.6% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $71.91. 1,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 277,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $74.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.12%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

