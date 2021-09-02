Brokerages Expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $300.87 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) will announce $300.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $306.50 million and the lowest is $297.50 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $428.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.68 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,732,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,716,000 after acquiring an additional 247,389 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,797,208 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $84,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,452 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,781,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,516,000 after acquiring an additional 255,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.80. OPKO Health has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 1.74.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

