Brokerages Expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $83.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) will announce sales of $83.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $82.79 million and the highest is $84.00 million. Sierra Wireless reported sales of $113.37 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $441.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $434.80 million to $447.52 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $524.07 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $525.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Wireless.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.35. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SWIR shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $19.50 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sierra Wireless has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.27.

SWIR stock opened at $16.17 on Thursday. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $22.22. The stock has a market cap of $600.94 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 165,413 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 51,940 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,908,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter worth about $1,717,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 234,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, No Street GP LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 900,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,293,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

