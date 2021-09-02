Brokerages Expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $868.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) to post $868.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.56 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

TXRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.05.

Shares of TXRH stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.57. The company had a trading volume of 5,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,873. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $59.45 and a 52-week high of $110.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

