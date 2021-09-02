Brokerages Set BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) Target Price at $32.50

BRP Group, Inc. (NYSE:BRP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BRP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BRP Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BRP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Northcoast Research raised BRP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on BRP Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 9,680 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $322,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BRP Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $596,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,321,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of BRP Group by 110.3% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BRP traded up $1.17 on Thursday, hitting $39.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,998. BRP Group has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.25 and a beta of 1.53.

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that BRP Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Group Company Profile

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families.

