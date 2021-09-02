Brokerages Set Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Target Price at $32.50

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.50.

CWEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $31.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Clearway Energy has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $380.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.39 million. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Clearway Energy will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global acquired 5,371 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.63 per share, with a total value of $137,658.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director E Stanley Oneal acquired 2,300 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.75 per share, with a total value of $70,725.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 23,890 shares of company stock valued at $625,212 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 1.9% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 112,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clearway Energy by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. 34.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

