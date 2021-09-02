Brokerages Set Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) PT at $46.06

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GIL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.81. The stock had a trading volume of 471,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,001. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $18.93 and a 12 month high of $39.97.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.17. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The company had revenue of $747.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 225.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.154 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -272.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GIL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,910 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 10,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,298 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Gildan Activewear by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,350,915 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $90,416,000 after purchasing an additional 402,713 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

