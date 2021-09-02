Brokerages Set Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) PT at GBX 495

Shares of Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 495 ($6.47).

KGH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.62) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) price objective on shares of Knights Group in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Get Knights Group alerts:

LON KGH traded down GBX 4 ($0.05) on Thursday, reaching GBX 405 ($5.29). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,055. Knights Group has a twelve month low of GBX 355.15 ($4.64) and a twelve month high of GBX 500 ($6.53). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.91, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of £337.99 million and a PE ratio of 99.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 414.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 420.08.

In other news, insider Gillian Davies acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 428 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £42,800 ($55,918.47).

About Knights Group

Knights Group Holdings plc provides legal and professional services in the United Kingdom. It offers business services, in the areas of aviation, banking, commercial, corporate, data protection, debt recovery, dispute resolution, employment, highway claims, housing, immigration, intellectual property, real estate, regulatory, restructuring and insolvency, telecommunications, and tax.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knights Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knights Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.