Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $57.00. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners traded as high as $57.25 and last traded at $56.98, with a volume of 2378 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.47.

BIP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.22.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 2.0% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 22,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.15 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.33 and its 200 day moving average is $54.17.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 7.12%. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile (NYSE:BIP)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.