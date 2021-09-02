Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.67.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

In other Brown & Brown news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth $8,149,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,027,000 after buying an additional 34,996 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,785,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after buying an additional 295,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BRO remained flat at $$58.46 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 4,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,695. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Brown & Brown has a 12 month low of $42.72 and a 12 month high of $58.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.25.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Brown & Brown will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

