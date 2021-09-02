Bruce Akhurst Acquires 30,000 Shares of Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) insider Bruce Akhurst bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.84 ($3.45) per share, with a total value of A$145,050.00 ($103,607.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.82%.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

