Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Buys 12,953 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 246.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,219 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 30,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 33.6% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,062 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 16.9% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 43,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.0% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 13,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,840,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $127.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $128.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.64.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.88% and a net margin of 26.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone II sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,483,442 shares of company stock worth $210,515,254. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BX. Citigroup upped their target price on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Argus upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upped their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.