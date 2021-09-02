Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $1.02 Million Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,666,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,760,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $303,392,000 after acquiring an additional 127,750 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 275.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Argus increased their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.17.

ALL opened at $134.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $86.51 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 15.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.00%.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Jesse E. Merten sold 15,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.84, for a total value of $1,917,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,483.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

