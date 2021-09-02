Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 12.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 114.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000.

RWJ opened at $118.58 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $57.33 and a 52 week high of $126.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.71.

