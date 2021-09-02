Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 60.4% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter worth approximately $982,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 43,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.7% in the second quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 113,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

NYSE NVS opened at $92.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $77.04 and a 52 week high of $98.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

