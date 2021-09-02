Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 945 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,745,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,926,000 after purchasing an additional 406,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 322.1% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,479,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,960 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,819,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,685 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 4,074.2% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,831,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764,085 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $109,986,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPEM opened at $44.34 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.69 and a 200 day moving average of $44.34. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.