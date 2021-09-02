Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 555 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in The Hershey by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.34% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.15, for a total value of $437,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,614,049.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,319 shares of company stock valued at $1,475,621 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $178.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.60. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.71. The firm has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.38.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HSY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

