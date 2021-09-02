Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark Sells 9,768 Shares

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Director Maxine Clark sold 9,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $181,782.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Maxine Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

On Wednesday, June 9th, Maxine Clark sold 26,755 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $462,861.50.

BBW opened at $18.75 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.98.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBW. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $91,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.