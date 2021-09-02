Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) shares rose 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.16 and last traded at $58.16. Approximately 8,632 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,222,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.29.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. decreased their price objective on Bumble from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Bumble from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Bumble from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bumble from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $55.58.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Bumble Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 777.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Bumble by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 218,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,593,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bumble in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bumble Company Profile (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

