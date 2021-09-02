Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bunzl Plc operates in two business areas; Outsourcing Services and Filtrona. As an international componay Bunzl has developed sound partnerships with both suppliers and customers by providing outsourcing solutions and customer service oriented distribution and light manufacture, primarily of plastic and paper based products. “

BZLFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bunzl from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 2,700.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Bunzl from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,370.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS BZLFY opened at $36.65 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.93. Bunzl has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

