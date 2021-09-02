Bunzl plc (BNZL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

Bunzl plc (LON:BNZL) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share on Wednesday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,645 ($34.56) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,594.81 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,414.40. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,710 ($35.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £8.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.69.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Bunzl to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 2,650 ($34.62) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a report on Friday, July 9th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,600 ($33.97) target price on shares of Bunzl in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($37.24) target price on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,558.33 ($33.42).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.