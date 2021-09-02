Burency Price Hits $0.0667 on Exchanges (BUY)

Burency (CURRENCY:BUY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Burency coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0667 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Burency has a market capitalization of $12.94 million and $941,208.00 worth of Burency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Burency has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Burency

Burency (CRYPTO:BUY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2018. Burency’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,878,224 coins. The official message board for Burency is medium.com/@BurencyOfficial . Burency’s official Twitter account is @buying_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . Burency’s official website is burency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Burency's project includes a cryptocurrency exchange, a wallet application, and mining & blockchain development centre. “

