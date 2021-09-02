Burney Co. Cuts Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Burney Co. cut its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $7,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,446,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,004,291,000 after purchasing an additional 16,485 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 9.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 468,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,412,000 after buying an additional 39,863 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 427,687 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $493,248,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 222,923 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $257,630,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 196,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $227,101,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock traded up $19.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1,571.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,350. The firm has a market cap of $36.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,594.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,478.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,312.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 263.52% and a net margin of 20.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Oliver A. Filliol sold 7,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,533.41, for a total value of $11,500,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,916,195.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

